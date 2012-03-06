TEXT: S&P Assigns 'A-' Rtg To Bank Of East Asia Ltd.'s MTN Drawdown

(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ issue rating and ‘cnAA’ Greater China scale credit rating to the issue of subordinated notes by The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (BEA: A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). The notes are a drawdown from the bank’s existing US$3 billion medium-term notes program. The notes are an unsecured and subordinated obligation of BEA and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and subordinated obligations of the bank.
