S&P Rates Agile's Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘BB’ issue rating and ‘cnBBB-’ Greater China credit scale issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Agile Property Holdings Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-).

The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. The company will use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance to purchase new land sites, for refinancing and general working capital purposes.

The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on Agile because we believe the company’s ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt.

The rating on Agile reflects the company’s sales concentration in Guangdong and Hainan provinces and execution risks associated with its expansion outside these markets. The rating also reflects the risk of operating in China’s highly competitive and volatile real estate market with evolving regulatory policies. Agile’s established market position in Guangdong and Hainan, its sizable low-cost land bank, and operating and financial management track record temper these weaknesses.

The stable outlook on Agile reflects our expectation that the company’s property sales and capital structure will largely remain stable in the next year. We also expect the company to continue to manage its expansion and leverage with caution.