Fitch Confirms UOB's Senior Notes 'AA-' Rating

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating on United Overseas Bank’s (UOB) upsized USD750m 2.25% notes due 2017 at Long-Term ‘AA-'. The confirmation follows the increase in the size of the notes from USD500m. The notes were issued from UOB’s SGD5bn euro medium term note programme.

Fitch had assigned the notes a final rating on 6 March 2012. The notes are rated at the same level as UOB’s ‘AA-’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB’s general corporate purposes.

UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of SGD237bn at end-2011.

For more details on UOB’s ratings and credit profile, please refer to “Fitch Affirms UOB at ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable”, dated 29 April 2011, and UOB’s full rating report, dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of UOB’s ratings is as follows:

- LTFC IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term FC IDR ‘F1+’

- Viability Rating ‘aa-’

- Support Rating ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor ‘A-'