TEXT-S&P Rates DBS Bank's Proposed Subordinated Nts Due 2023 'A+'
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates DBS Bank's Proposed Subordinated Nts Due 2023 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A+’ issue rating to the proposed issue of subordinated notes due 2023 by DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The issue would be a drawdown under the bank’s US$15 billion global medium-term notes program.

The issue rating on the notes is one notch below the long-term issuer credit rating on DBS Bank, reflecting the subordinated position of the notes. The Singapore dollar-denominated notes will constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of the bank. The bank has the option to redeem early.

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
