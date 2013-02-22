TEXT-Fitch: Japan Mega Banks Make Progress In Building Risk Buffers

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the Japanese “mega” banks’ enhanced earnings stability is likely to help narrow the gap in capital ratios with other systemically important global peers.

In a new report published today, Fitch says greater earning stability and modest dividend payments should aid the pace of internal capital generation, which already is comparable - if not higher - than many of their global peers with similar Viability Ratings. Fitch expects the banks’ tight control over costs and risk to underpin further improvement in profitability. Overseas business growth and earnings recovery at some non-bank subsidiaries are also likely to sustain earnings momentum and provide further buffer to absorb unexpected losses..

Improvement in Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios for Japan’s three mega banking groups - Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (its subsidiary banks, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation rated at A-/Stable), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s (SMFG: A-/Stable), and Mizuho Financial Group’s (Mizuho: A-/Stable) - has outpaced the average of similarly rated large banks in other developed markets. The ratios increased to 10.4% for MUFG at end-December 2012 (10% at end-March 2012), 9.3% for SMFG (8.8%), and 7.8% for Mizuho (7.5%).

Funding and liquidity remain a key strength of the mega banks, while loan quality also is stable. Fitch does not expect any major deterioration in loan quality in FYE13-FYE14, as underlined in a recent decline in “special mention” claims - an indicator of future loan quality. Asset quality in overseas exposures is expected to hold up in light of the banks’ selective growth strategies.

Equity investments continue to decline, but remain large relative to those of global peers. In the past, these have contributed to earnings volatility. Nevertheless, Fitch estimates that their operating profit (after loan-impairment loss) could absorb losses even if stock prices fell materially from end-December 2012 levels, although the immediate outlook for the stock market is not negative. Importantly, improved capitalisation also should strengthen the banks’ position to withstand losses on their large investment in Japanese government bonds. Any stress which materially impairs capital would need to be severe and swift, but this is not Fitch’s base case.

