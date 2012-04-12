FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: S&P Assigns Ratings To IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 Prime RMBS
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Analysis
April 12, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT: S&P Assigns Ratings To IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 Prime RMBS

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the four classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 (see list). IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A1, class AB, and class AC RMBS;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.4% of the invested amount of all RMBS, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest; and

-- The benefit of a fixed to floating interest-rate swap to be provided by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd (A+/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate RMBS.

A copy of Standard & Poor’s complete report for IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor’s Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor’s (Australia) Pty Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 744.0

AB AAA (sf) 16.0

AC AAA (sf) 20.0

B AA- (sf) 20.0

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.