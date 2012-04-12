TEXT: S&P Assigns Ratings To IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 Prime RMBS

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the four classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 (see list). IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A1, class AB, and class AC RMBS;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.4% of the invested amount of all RMBS, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest; and

-- The benefit of a fixed to floating interest-rate swap to be provided by ING Bank (Australia) Ltd (A+/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate RMBS.

A copy of Standard & Poor’s complete report for IDOL Trust Series 2012-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor’s Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor’s (Australia) Pty Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 744.0

AB AAA (sf) 16.0

AC AAA (sf) 20.0

B AA- (sf) 20.0

