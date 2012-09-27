TEXT-S&P Revises Il Fornaio 'B+' Rtg Outlk To Negative

Overview

-- We expect U.S. restaurant operator Il Fornaio’s profitability to be lower next year than we had previously anticipated, resulting in weaker cash flows and a delay in the improvement in debt leverage we had expected.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming all ratings on the company, including the ‘B+’ corporate credit rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that commodity cost pressures and slower growth will squeeze profit margins and cash flows over the next year, resulting in weaker-than-expected credit measures.

Rating Action

On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Corte Madera, Calif.-based Il Fornaio (America) Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed all ratings on the company, including the ‘B+’ corporate credit rating.

We also affirmed our ‘BB-’ (one notch above the corporate credit rating) ratings on the company’s senior secured bank credit facilities, which consist of a five-year revolver and a six-year term loan. The recovery rating is ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects weaker-than-expected EBITDA performance that will defer the improvement in credit protection measures we were anticipating in the next 12 months. We also think that profits will be lower than our prior expectations because food cost inflation will hurt earnings and profit contribution from store openings will be delayed into 2013 due to timing of the openings. As a result, we view credit protection measures to be consistent with levels we consider “highly leveraged,” representing a revision from our prior assessment of “aggressive.”

In our previous base-case scenario, we were anticipating same-store sales in the mid- to high-single-digit range and about seven or eight new company-operated restaurants this year. Same-store sales trends so far this year are lower than our forecast and the pace of new restaurant openings were not in line with our expectations. For the 12 months ended June 24, 2012, leverage was 6.1x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 12%, compared with our prior forecasted levels of the mid-5x area and 18%, respectively. We think commodity cost inflation will be higher next year because of the impact of the U.S. drought on protein costs. A moderating factor is management’s adeptness in managing its menu, which we think it could accomplish through emphasis on less costly items and price increases. However, we do not expect the company to fully pass on cost increases as the still-challenging economy reduces consumer discretionary income and given the competitive industry environment.

For the remainder of 2012 and 2013, our operating assumptions under our baseline scenario include:

-- Low-single digit same-store sales;

-- Food costs increasing about 60 basis points;

-- Annual capital spending of about $12 million for restaurant initiatives; and

-- Free operating cash flows of $12 million to $13 million, a portion of which would be used for term loan reduction as mandated under the credit agreement.

With our forecast assumptions, we now anticipate leverage of around 6x and FFO to debt of about 14% in fiscal 2013. We see interest coverage about 2x during the same timeframe. If commodity costs increase meaningfully above our estimates, these credit metrics could be below our expectations.

We view the company’s business risk profile as weak, incorporating its exposure to commodity cost swings; small size relative to larger, more diversified players; and benefits from its dual-brand operations. During 2012, the company incurred store development costs that we think are necessary to augment its franchised operations. Given its systemwide restaurant base, we do not foresee meaningfully EBITDA contribution in the imminent future.

Liquidity

We expect Il Fornaio to have “adequate” liquidity sources to more than cover its cash uses over the next 12 months. Sources include internally generated cash flows, availability under the $15 million revolving credit facility, and about $6 million cash on hand on June 24, 2012. Cash uses include capital spending and debt service requirements.

Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile includes the following factors and assumptions:

-- Coverage of uses by sources would be in excess of 1.2x or more;

-- Sources would exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%;

-- We anticipate adequate headroom under financial covenants;

-- We do not incorporate any material acquisitions or shareholder returns into our current rating; and -- Debt maturities are manageable.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Il Fornaio to be published soon after this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that commodity cost pressures and slower growth will squeeze profit margins and cash flows over the next year, resulting in weaker-than-expected credit measures. We could lower the ratings if performance deteriorates, precipitated by higher-than-anticipated cost inflation or intensified competition that leads to negative same-store sales. For example, a downgrade could occur if EBITDA declines by about 11%, leverage increases to the mid-6x area on a sustained basis, and FFO/debt drops below 12%.

For an outlook revision to stable, Il Fornaio would need to expand its earnings base such that EBITDA increases about 10% from current levels through new company-operated restaurants or cost initiatives and the financial risk profile improves to aggressive from highly leveraged. In this instance, we would need to see leverage in the low-5x area and FFO to debt about 17% or higher.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Il Fornaio (America) Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged

Il Fornaio (America) Corp.

Senior Secured BB-

Recovery Rating 2