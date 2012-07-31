TEXT-S&P Rates EXIM India's Proposed Notes 'BBB-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured five-year notes by Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India; BBB-/Negative/A-3). The rating on these notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on EXIM India.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of EXIM India. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004