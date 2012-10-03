FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB-' Rating To IRFC's Proposed Sr Unsecd Notes
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB-' Rating To IRFC's Proposed Sr Unsecd Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ foreign currency issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC; BBB-/Negative/--).

The potential size of the U.S.-dollar-denominated five-year notes is about US$300 million. The rating on the notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on IRFC.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of IRFC. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of IRFC. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004

