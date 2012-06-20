FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Revises Indian Railway Finance's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDRs
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 20, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Revises Indian Railway Finance's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDRs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited’s (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at ‘BBB-'. IRFC’s National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings have been affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook and ‘Fitch A1+(ind)', respectively. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The rating action follows Fitch’s revision of the Outlook on India’s Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (please see rating action commentary dated 18 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and reflects strong strategic, operational and financial linkages between IRFC and the sovereign. Fitch has also withdrawn the ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating assigned to IRFC’s proposed USD300m bond, as the issuer has not yet finalised the bond documents.

In FY12, Indian Railways reduced its initially proposed plan size, and hence IRFC did not borrow the proposed USD300m. Other rating actions are as follows: JPY12bn (USD152.03m) term-loan affirmed at ‘BBB-’ JPY3bn (USD38m) term-loan affirmed at ‘BBB-’ USD200m bond issuance affirmed at ‘BBB-‘June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited’s (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at ‘BBB-'. IRFC’s National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings have been affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook and ‘Fitch A1+(ind)', respectively. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The rating action follows Fitch’s revision of the Outlook on India’s Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (please see rating action commentary dated 18 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and reflects strong strategic, operational and financial linkages between IRFC and the sovereign. Fitch has also withdrawn the ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating assigned to IRFC’s proposed USD300m bond, as the issuer has not yet finalised the bond documents.

In FY12, Indian Railways reduced its initially proposed plan size, and hence IRFC did not borrow the proposed USD300m. Other rating actions are as follows: JPY12bn (USD152.03m) term-loan affirmed at ‘BBB-’ JPY3bn (USD38m) term-loan affirmed at ‘BBB-’ USD200m bond issuance affirmed at ‘BBB-'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.