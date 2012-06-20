TEXT-Fitch Revises Indian Railway Finance's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDRs

(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited’s (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at ‘BBB-'. IRFC’s National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings have been affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook and ‘Fitch A1+(ind)', respectively. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The rating action follows Fitch’s revision of the Outlook on India’s Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (please see rating action commentary dated 18 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and reflects strong strategic, operational and financial linkages between IRFC and the sovereign. Fitch has also withdrawn the ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating assigned to IRFC’s proposed USD300m bond, as the issuer has not yet finalised the bond documents.

