TEXT-Fitch rates Indonesia Eximbank EMTN programme 'BBB-'

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia’s (Indonesia Eximbank) proposed USD1.5bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB-'.

Fitch has also assigned a ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating to Indonesia Eximbank’s proposed notes to be issued under this EMTN programme. The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

At the same time, the agency has affirmed Indonesia Exim’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook, Support Rating at ‘2’ and Support Rating Floor at ‘BBB-'.

Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The EMTN rating is identical to Indonesia Eximbank’s IDR. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support Indonesia Eximbank’s business growth.

Indonesia Eximbank’s IDR is at the same level as that of the Indonesian sovereign, reflecting Fitch’s expectation of a very high propensity of state support (‘BBB-'/Stable), if needed. This support is based on the bank’s 100% government ownership, control by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and important role as a policy institution to support Indonesian exports. Downward rating pressure may arise from a downgrade in the sovereign’s ratings or dilution in the government’s propensity to provide financial support to Indonesia Eximbank. However, Fitch views these as remote prospects in the near- to medium-term. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to Indonesia Eximbank because it is usually less meaningful to assess the standalone financial strength of a policy-type financial institution.

Indonesia Exim’s capital position remains strong, with a Tier 1 equity and Total capital adequacy ratio of 30.97% and 31.85%, respectively, at end-2011. The government has committed to maintain Indonesia Eximbank’s capital at a minimum of IDR4trn as stipulated in the special Act 2/2009 to support the bank’s policy role. Fitch expects Indonesia Eximbank’s Tier 1 ratio to remain above 20% in the medium term. Indonesia Eximbank’s funding facility from MOF and its quasi-sovereign status enhance its funding flexibility and mitigate funding risk during volatile market conditions. The funding facility from MOF was established in 2011 from which it can draw on in times of need.

Indonesia Eximbank’s return on assets, based on Fitch’s calculation, increased to 2% at end-2011 (end-2010:1.2%), mainly due to higher net interest income and lower provision expense. Asset quality continued to improve with the non-performing loans ratio declining to 6.7% at end-2011 (2010: 10.1%) mainly due to a larger loan base and lower NPLs; however, this remained much higher than the Indonesian commercial banks’ average of 2.2%.

Indonesia Eximbank, previously known as PT Bank Ekspor Indonesia (Persero), was established in 2009 through an Act of Parliament and is wholly-owned by Government of Indonesia.