TEXT-S&P Report Says Indonesia Consumer Goods Sector Is Set To Slow

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 1, 2012--Revenue growth and improvements in profitability in Indonesia’s consumer goods sector are likely to slow down over the next three years. That is according to a report, titled “Increasing Competition And Rapid Expansion Could Slow Down Indonesia’s High-Flying Consumer Goods Sector,” that Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services published recently.

Indonesia’s good economic growth prospects, moderately lower inflation risk, and rising disposable incomes are likely to support growth in the consumer goods sector. However, the pace of growth in the sector has slowed down over the past two years.

“Few catalysts are in sight for a substantial pick-up in revenue growth in the consumer goods sector over the next three years,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Xavier Jean. “Given existing structural impediments, such as weak infrastructure and credit availability, Indonesia’s GDP is unlikely to grow fast enough to spur growth in the sector to levels seen in 2007 and 2008.”

The report views substantial capacity build-up across the sector and increasing competition from new entrants as the main factors that could limit revenue growth and margin improvement of individual companies.

“Relentless capacity expansion and increasing competitive pressure could reduce the ability of market participants to raise prices if raw material prices increase. This will affect margins,” Mr. Jean said. “Capacity expansion to defend market share could also lower free operating cash flows for rapidly growing companies and moderate any improvement in credit quality.”

Still, the report notes that the sector’s generally low debt usage mitigates margin and cash flow compression risk.

The ability of market participants to adapt to a more competitive environment will be crucial to maintaining cash flow growth and credit quality, the report said.

“There is a risk of growing complacency in the consumer goods sector when double-digit growth can be achieved by simply adding capacity,” Mr. Jean said. “The real challenge will be to balance rapid capital expansion spending with manufacturing and logistics improvements, cost efficiency spending, and further product innovation.”

The report is based on a review of the financial performances of the largest 25 listed Indonesian companies in the branded consumer nondurables, retailing, and animal feed, breeding and farming subsectors.