TEXT-Fitch Revises HCL Infosystems's Outlook to Negative; Affirms 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised India-based HCL Infosystems Limited’s (HCLI) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch’s view that HCLI’s net interest coverage could deteriorate further in the near term, based on its falling EBITDA margins since 9MFY12 (nine months ended March 2012: 1.6%, FY11: 2.3%) and a persistent revenue decline since FY11 (9MFY12: 8.6% yoy, FY11: 5.2% yoy). Net interest coverage deteriorated to 3.1x in 9MFY12 and 3.5x in FY11 from the historically robust 8x in FY10. The Negative Outlook also reflects the company’s underperforming systems integration (SI, 5.4% of consolidated FY11 revenue) business and a loss of its market share in the computing and telecom distribution segments.

The EBITDA margins declined due to cost overruns in the SI business and forex losses of INR312m from steep forex fluctuations in October-December 2011. As a result, HCLI also had to refuse and defer certain orders which could have added to its revenue and profitability. Fitch expects profitability pressure to continue in the near-to-medium term unless a turnaround is seen in the SI business.

The revenue decline was a result of project delays in the SI segment (9MFY12: INR3,690m, FY11: INR6,260m), a key area for profitable growth, due to delays in decision-making by customers, cost overruns, challenges in revenue collection and an expanding receivables period. Thus, execution risks emanate from the robust SI order book (INR52bn in March 2012, to be executed over five-seven years) with large orders such as from Unique Identification Authority of India. The company’s telecom distribution business (55% of consolidated FY11 revenue) also faced a revenue decline of 13% yoy in FY11 and flat growth in 9MFY12 due to Nokia’s loss of market share and lower average selling prices. However, in H2FY12, Nokia has partially regained its market share (from 26% to 31%), due to the launch of dual sim and smart phones.

The ratings continue to be underpinned by HCLI’s established position in the commercial desktops segment (23.6% of FY11 revenue), long-term relationship with Nokia (agreement extended till December 2014), strong ‘HCL’ brand name and a wide distribution network. The ratings are also supported by the company’s strong liquidity position, as reflected in the largely unused fund-based working capital limits of INR2.25bn, and cash and equivalents of INR8bn as on 31 March 2012 (FY11: INR8.7bn). Fitch expects HCLI’s liquidity to remain comfortable with no immediate capital commitments, low-to-moderate working capital intensity of overall business and low debt maturities.

The ratings factor in management’s initiatives for improving profitability via focusing on increasing revenue contribution from its high-margin service and learning business (1% of FY11 revenue) and widening of its product distribution portfolio. However, the improvement is expected in the long term as the current pool of these businesses is small in relation to consolidated business profile.

Negative rating action may result from a further reduction in profitability resulting in an increase in net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR: negative 0.3x in FY11, negative 1.6x in FY10) above 0.5x and net interest coverage not improving above 3x in the next two quarters. The Outlook will be revised back to Stable if HCLI’s consolidated net interest coverage ratio improves above 3x over the next two quarters.

Rating actions on HCLI’s debt instruments are as follows:

- INR2.25bn fund-based working capital banking facilities (enhanced from INR1.25bn): affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'/‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR31.18bn non-fund-based working capital banking facilities (enhanced from INR23.8bn): affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'/‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR800m non-convertible debenture programme: ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'; rating withdrawn as repaid in full