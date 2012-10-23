FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's assigns B3 CFR to acquirer of Smart & Final; outlook stable
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's assigns B3 CFR to acquirer of Smart & Final; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service today assigned a B3 corporate family rating and probability of default rating to SF CC Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (SFCC), a special purpose holding company formed to acquire Smart & Final Stores LLC. In addition, Moody’s also assigned a Ba2 rating to the company’s proposed $150 million ABL revolving credit facility, a B3 rating to the company’s proposed $510 million first lien term loan and a Caa2 rating to the company’s proposed $210 million second lien term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

