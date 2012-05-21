FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Afms Rtg On Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust Nts
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Afms Rtg On Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust Nts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) May 21, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘A-1 (sf)’ short-term rating on the class A1 notes issued by Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust. The long-term rating assigned to the class A1 notes is ‘AA- (sf)'.

The ‘A-1 (sf)’ short-term rating on the class A1 notes reflects the conditional purchaser’s contractual obligation to purchase the class A1 notes on the annual transfer date.

The ‘AA- (sf)’ long-term rating assigned to the class A1 notes reflects the underlying quality of the portfolio and the final repayment of the notes by the final legal maturity date in December 2038.

There have been no changes to the ratings on the class A2, AB and B notes issued by the trust.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.