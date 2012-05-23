TEXT-Fitch Maintains Investec Bank (Australia) on RWN

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Investec Bank (Australia) Limited’s (IBAL) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions can be found below.

IBAL reported a net loss of AUD72m in the full year to 31 March 2012 (FY12), largely due to impairment charges associated with its expected disposal of legacy commercial property exposures. These legacy exposures, in conjunction with a review of the impact of the weaker operating environment on IBAL’s business model, were the main drivers of the RWN. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within a month following further analysis of the FY12 results and discussions with management.

IBAL’s Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating were placed on RWN on 24 November 2011, largely due to significant asset quality deterioration and high impairment charges during the half year ended 30 September 2011. The Long-Term IDR was placed on RWN on 5 December 2011 following the downgrade of IBAL’s parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP; ‘BBB-'/Negative/‘F3’) on 30 November 2011 (see rating action commentaries on www.fitchratings.com).

Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and investment banking services in Australia and is part of the global Investec group.

The following rating actions have been taken:

Investec Bank (Australia)

Limited Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘BBB-'; RWN maintained

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘F3’, RWN maintained

Viability Rating: ‘bbb-'; RWN maintained

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘3’ AUD

government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at ‘AAA’

Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: ‘BBB-'; RWN maintained

Subordinated debt: ‘BB+'; RWN maintained