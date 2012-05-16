FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB+' rating to IOI Corp.'s MTN program
May 16, 2012 / 4:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB+' rating to IOI Corp.'s MTN program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) May 16, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB+’ long-term issue rating to the proposed US$1.5 billion euro medium-term notes (MTN) program that IOI Corp. Bhd. (IOI: BBB+/Stable/--; axA+) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. IOI Investment (L) Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IOI, will issue the notes under the program.

The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for IOI. IOI intends to use the proceeds of the drawdown to refinance debt maturities over the next 12 months and for general corporate purposes. We also expect the company to set aside some funds from the drawdown for its property development business.

