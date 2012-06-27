TEXT-S&P Revises CreditWatch On IPM Australia Ltd. To Positive

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Loy Yang B plant has refinanced its A$1.1 billion debt.

-- As a result, we have revised the CreditWatch to positive, from negative implications, on the ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating on IPM Australia Ltd.

-- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that the stand-alone credit profile of IPM could benefit from parental support.

-- We have withdrawn the ‘BB+’ rating on LoyVic Pty Ltd.’s senior secured debt, as it has been repaid following the refinancing.

Rating Action

On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has revised its CreditWatch to positive, from negative implications, on the ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating on IPM Australia Ltd., the trading arm of the Loy Yang B project. In addition, we have withdrawn the ‘BB+’ rating on LoyVic Pty Ltd.’s senior secured debt.

Rationale

The revision in the CreditWatch follows the successful refinancing of the project’s A$1.1 billion of debt. On April 20, 2012, we had placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative due to our view of the company’s refinancing uncertainty.

The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that the stand-alone credit profile of IPM could benefit from parental support. We note the recent parental support for the wider group’s Hazelwood plant. LoyVic and IPM are respectively the financing and trading arms of the Loy Yang B joint venture (LYB) that owns and operates the 1,000 megawatt brown coal-fired power plant in the Australian State of Victoria. LYB’s owners comprise Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1; 30% share) and International Power PLC, with a 70% share (IPR; A/Stable/--). IPR is in turn 70% owned by GDF SUEZ S.A. (A/Stable/A-1).

CreditWatch

To resolve the CreditWatch, we will need to review the terms and conditions of the new debt package, and IPM’s relationship with the rest of the Australian business to ascertain the likelihood and quantum of parental support. We consider that the group has managed the assets as a portfolio notwithstanding the separate financing for each project.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

IPM Australia Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/-- BB+/Watch Neg/--

Rating Withdrawn

LoyVic Pty Ltd.

Senior Secured N.R. BB+/Watch Neg