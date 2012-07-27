TEXT-Fitch Rates Ivo Mas Tunggal 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia’s PT Ivomas Tunggal (IMT) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA(idn)’ with a Stable Outlook.

In line with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, the ratings reflect strong operating and strategic linkages between IMT and its 100% parent Golden Agri Resources Ltd (GAR). IMT is the second-largest plantation company under GAR by planted area and crude palm oil (CPO) production; at around 20% and 25%, respectively. The strong operating linkages are enhanced by the fact that more than 90% of IMT’s sales are channelled through GAR group companies: PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART) and GAR’s trading arm, Golden Agri International (GAI).

IMT’s high-quality plantation assets in Riau provide distinctive strategic value to GAR, especially in view of increasingly limited new landbank available for agricultural purpose. IMT’s prime quality asset is reflected in the consistently high fresh fruit bunch (FFB) yield compared with the industry average, and has been the main driver of IMT’s strong cashflow generation. IMT’s high plantation productivity, however, is partially offset by its higher-than-average CPO cash cost due to a higher plasma plantation contribution compared with other GAR subsidiaries.

The ratings also reflect GAR’s position as the world’s second-largest palm oil plantation company as measured by planted area and as the third-largest by CPO production, and its vertically integrated value-chain operation. The ratings take into account GAR’s favourable plantation profile; as at 31 March 2012, 51.1% of its mature plantation was at their most productive age and 21.7% was classified as young plantations. This ensures strong cashflow generation over the medium-term.

Management expansion plans include acquisition of new estates in Kalimantan, expansion of kernel-crushing plants (KCP) and establishing a downstream operation. IMT plans to increase annual KCP capacity to 465 thousand ton (2011: 105 thousand) and build its first refinery with an annual capacity of 900 thousand ton. New estates acquisition will provide some diversification to IMT’s current plantation concentration in Riau and will rejuvenate IMT’s plantation age profile to 13.8 years from 18.4 years currently.

The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality and volatility of CPO as a commodity. In addition, the history of debt restructuring at companies controlled by Widjaja family, GAR major shareholder, may affect IMT’s ability to access banks and capital markets. However, SMART’s successful first IDR bond issue in July 2012 suggests the group’s improved access to debt markets. Fitch expects this will further improve as the group establishes a satisfactory track record in debt and capital markets.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that GAR will be able to maintain its current financial metric over the next 12-24 months. This will be characterised by EBITDA margins of around 17%; manageable funds from operation (FFO)-adjusted leverage below 2x, and comfortable liquidity.

What would trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-GAR’s FFO-adjusted leverage increasing over 2.5x on a sustained basis

-A weakening linkage between IMT and GAR, such as GAR’s reduced ownership in IMT

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Given the already high rating level and the cyclicality and volatility of IMT’s business operations, no positive rating action is expected.