TEXT-Fitch Affirms IVRCL's LT Rating; Downgrades ST Rating

(The following was released by the rating agency) CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IVRCL Limited’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’ but downgraded its short-term facilities to ‘Fitch A1(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. All the ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative.

The Negative Outlook and the downgrade reflect uncertainty as to whether the company’s net leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) will continue to deteriorate beyond the financial year ended March 2012. A decrease in revenue is expected to weaken net leverage above 5.75x in FY12 from 5.08x in FY11 and 3.68x in FY10.

Revenue fell 6% yoy in 9MFY12 leading to a fall in EBITDA margins to 8.13% in 9MFY12 (FY11: 9.11%), as administrative expenses were spread over lower revenue. However, Fitch notes that IVRCL’s order book remains strong at INR251bn, which is close to 4.75x expected FY12 revenues. If the company improves its order book execution, as the agency expects it to, revenue may recover substantially to about INR65bn in FY13.

Fitch notes that the merger of IVRCL with IVRCL Assets & Holdings Limited could lead to an increase in leverage due to the equity requirement of the latter’s build operate transfer (BOT)/build own operate transfer (BOOT) portfolio (around INR11bn during FY13-FY15). However, the agency expects this requirement to be funded substantially through sale of land assets and BOT/BOOT projects, rather than debt.

The rating may be downgraded if IVRCL is unable to improve order execution and raise funds as expected, leading to net leverage above 5x in FY13. The Outlook may be revised to Stable if IVRCL’s performance meets Fitch expectations.

IVRCL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in sectors such as irrigation, water supply, transportation, buildings and industrial structures. It is based in Hyderabad, India and is listed on the NSE and BSE. In FY11, the company reported revenue of INR56,515m, operating EBITDA of INR5,146m, interest expense of INR2,627m and net profit of INR1,579m. Provisional results for 9MFY12, show revenue of INR33,729m, operating EBITDA of INR2,741m and net profit of INR191m.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on IVRCL’s limits:

- INR10bn consortium fund-based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’ - INR6.2bn project-specific fund-based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’

- INR1.34bn long-term loans: affirmed at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’

- INR3.2bn non-convertible debenture programme: affirmed at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’

- *INR7.5bn commercial paper programme: downgraded to ‘Fitch A1(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR52bn consortium non-fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’ and downgraded to ‘Fitch A1(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR11.06bn project-specific non-fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A+(ind)’ and downgraded to ‘Fitch A1(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'