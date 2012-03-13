TEXT: S&P Rpt: A Weaker Corp Sector In Japan May Strain Bank Profits

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) March 13, 2012-- Weak profitability may continue to dog Japanese banks, which could face higher credit costs in 2012 than they did last year, according to an article published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We believe that although credit costs will remain moderate, reflecting the domestic economic recovery, they will be higher than in 2011. And these higher credit costs, combined with sluggish loan demand and low interest rates, could put pressure on banks’ profitability.

“We view the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Japan’s banking industry as stable, with support from its solid business position, stable risk position, and good funding and liquidity,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Naoko Nemoto. “Nevertheless, our outlook on more than half of the banks we rate is negative, reflecting our outlook on the sovereign rating on Japan: Most rated banks could struggle if the domestic economy faces a sharp and prolonged downturn amid the global slowdown.”

The credit quality of Japan’s banking sector has escaped largely unscathed from the sharp plunge in economic activity after the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. Japanese banks boosted their net profits in 2011 as lower credit costs offset lower interest income (see charts 1 and 2). And despite supply chain disruptions, production setbacks, and weak domestic consumption, corporate Japan managed to dodge a surge in bankruptcies.

Nevertheless, we believe further shocks could put Japan’s corporate sector at risk. Companies have grappled not only with disasters at home, but also with a surge in the nominal yen rate, which rose to a record against the greenback, as well as Thailand’s worst floods in almost 70 years. As a result, we believe Japan’s corporate sector has lost its capacity to absorb further shocks. In our risk-case scenario, the global economy may fall into a recession, while the domestic economy fails to recover and the yen rises further against major currencies. Under that scenario, credit costs would surge to a level that cannot be absorbed by banks’ earnings and cut into banks’ capitalization.