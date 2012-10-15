TEXT-S&P Rpt: Recent Step No Panacea For Japan's Credit Woes

(Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 15, 2012--Japan’s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) sovereign credit quality continues to decline slowly despite parliamentary approval of legislation to raise the national consumption tax, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report published today.

While an important sign of government action on one of Japan’s key problems, the hike in sales tax will not generate sufficient revenues to lower government budget deficits or produce the conditions for more sustainable government revenues and expenditures, in our opinion.

More importantly, we regard the measure as more symptomatic of Japan’s fiscal problems than an attempt at a structural solution to improve the country’s economic growth prospects or reform its social security system.

We see signs of stress in government funding in Japan. In our view, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will find it tough to increase the volume of its outright purchases of Japanese government bonds, because total outstanding JGBs are approaching the bank’s self-imposed guideline. Japan-based financial institutions hold a large percentage of outstanding JGBs.

While domestic banks are able to buy more, they cannot do so indefinitely. On the other hand, foreign purchases of JGBs are increasing, although the proportion of total outstanding JGBs in the hands of nonresidents remains very small. Continued foreign purchases, however, will produce more vulnerability in Japan’s bond market.

Meanwhile, two years of political struggle between the major parties has held up legislation to issue new bonds to finance the nation’s debt.

We don’t expect such stress to directly affect Japan’s sovereign credit quality for now, and markets appear calm. However, the longer that political disputes delay implementation of additional government measures, the harder it will be to fix Japan’s fiscal and structural problems. Government access to cheap funds in such circumstances is neither infinite nor indefinite.