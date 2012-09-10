BRIEF-S&P Publishes Q&A On Japan Banks And Tier 2 Hybrid Capital

Sept 10 (Reuters) - TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has published a series of questions and answers on how it would rate a regulatory Tier 2 hybrid capital instrument with a contingent loss-absorption feature under the new Basel framework if a Japanese financial institution were to issue such an instrument. The questions and answers also cover related analytical factors, including relevant regulations in Japan. The following are some of the questions that are addressed in the Q&A.

-- What is the Basel Committee’s framework for a bank hybrid capital instrument with a contingent loss-absorption feature?

-- How would Standard & Poor’s rate a Japanese bank-issued hybrid capital instrument with a nonviability trigger?

-- What type of capital infusions under Japan’s current legal framework would fall into the definition of the nonviability trigger event?

-- What is Standard & Poor's equity credit for a Japanese bank-issued hybrid instrument with the nonviability trigger?

