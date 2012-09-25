FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Releases Report On Japan Condominium Investment Loan RMBS
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Releases Report On Japan Condominium Investment Loan RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions that condominiums investment loans back and that Standard & Poor’s rates.

Standard & Poor’s has rated and conducted surveillance on many Japanese RMBS transactions backed by condominium investment loans since its first rating on such a deal in December 2001. In today’s report, we describe the attributes and performance trends of condominium investment loan-backed RMBS transactions that we have rated or for which we have assigned a credit assessment. Standard & Poor’s conducts various surveillance activities during the transactions’ terms, using collection and payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that relevant parties submit regularly. Through the surveillance process, we check the performance of the underlying asset pools, the redemption of the rated notes and beneficiary certificates, the enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status of early redemption triggers.

