TEXT-Fitch: New SMR Regime May Impact Japanese Insurers' Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the introduction of a new solvency margin regulatory framework in Japan in the near future may lead to both positive and negative rating changes, depending on the individual characteristics of each insurer and their management of the transition to the new regime.

“Given that most Japanese life insurers have already substantially reduced their exposure to high-risk assets, especially domestic equities, interest-rate volatility will become the primary risk for them under the new regulatory regime,” says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch’s Asia Pacific Insurance team.

Under the new regime, capital adequacy will take into consideration the insurer’s economic value-based liabilities and thus economic capital requirements, compared with the current regime’s liabilities and net assets calculated by a stipulated discount rate. As a result, this is likely to reveal more explicitly Japanese insurers’ risks embedded within balance sheets derived from interest rate fluctuations.

Because Fitch already considers insurers’ capital on an economic basis, its view of most insurers’ capital adequacy is unlikely to change materially on the whole as a result of the new regime. Fitch is also of the view that Japanese insurers have the necessary resources and access to capital markets to meet the new regime’s requirements.

For individual insurers, pressures on ratings are likely to come from the risks associated with actions resulting from the new regime, including capital raising; restructuring; (de-) mergers and acquisitions; changes to product mix and pricing; and reallocation of asset portfolios.

Credit rating positives from the new regime are increased capital held, improvement in risk-based assessment and deleveraging. Rating negatives would be threats to certain lines of business as increased capital requirements may damage commercial viability and potential unequal competition between international markets if standards are not applied consistently.

The report, entitled “New Solvency Regime Highlights Interest-Rate Risk” is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link above.