TEXT-S&P: Japan's JFM U.S. Dollar Notes Rated 'AA-'

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AA-’ debt rating to Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities’ (JFM; AA-/Negative/A-1+) $1 billion senior secured bonds under its euro medium-term note (MTN) program, which has a maximum aggregate principal amount of JPY500 billion. The bonds are due Sept. 12, 2017. The coupon rate is 1.5%.

The ratings on JFM reflect the organization’s key policy role and very strong link to the central government in Japan’s local and regional government (LRG) sector. Standard & Poor’s believes there is a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress at JFM.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP, which excludes potential extraordinary government support) for JFM to be ‘a+'. The quality of JFM’s loan assets is very strong, and none of the loans it has issued are nonperforming loans (NPLs) despite 100% concentration in one sector: all loans are made to Japanese LRGs and their related entities and carry guarantees from the LRGs. In addition, there have been no credit defaults on loans JFM has issued since the inception of JFM’s predecessor entity in 1957. Although Standard & Poor’s recognizes the heavy indebtedness of Japan’s LRGs is a constraining factor, the status of JFM as a preferred creditor to LRGs helps maintain its 0% default rate.

