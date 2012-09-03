TEXT-S&P: Ratings On JHF's Series 23 To 34 Monthly Notes Affirmed

(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW -- JHF series 23 to 34 transactions are monthly structured notes that JHF originated. The notes are backed by residential mortgage loan receivables.

-- The series 23 to 34 monthly notes have had high default frequencies and withdrawal ratios for defaulted receivables since the transactions’ closings. However, the transactions’ withdrawal ratios have recently been declining.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the series 23 to 34 notes after considering a number of factors, such as the surveillance data for the transactions, the performance data for the series of regular monthly notes that JHF issued before series 23, and the default rate data for the mother pool.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on the series 23 to 34 secured pass-through notes that Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) issued from March 2009 to March 2010 (see list below).

The series of regular monthly notes that were issued from July 2008 to March 2010 have had high withdrawal ratios for defaulted receivables (defaulted receivables, as defined under JHF’s transactions, include receivables that JHF deemed as defaulted, delinquent receivables that are four months overdue, receivables with extraordinary amended repayment conditions, and other special receivables) since immediately after the transactions’ closings. As such, they exhibit trends that differ from those of the series of notes that were issued in previous periods. We largely attribute the high withdrawal rates for the series of regular monthly notes that JHF issued from July 2008 to March 2010 to the following factors, among others: the amendments that JHF has made to its Flat 35 mortgage loan program since it began operations in 2007, weakening business conditions, and other adverse factors that have constrained Japan’s economy.

In October 2011, we lowered to ‘AA+ (sf)’ from ‘AAA (sf)’ our rating on series 23, and to ‘AA (sf)’ from ‘AAA (sf)’ our ratings on series 25 to 27 (see the media release, “Ratings On JHF Series 23 And Series 25 To 27 Monthly Notes Lowered,” published Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) because the withdrawal ratios for these series were particularly high. At that time, we assumed that the 12-month moving average of the withdrawal ratio (annualized) for the series of notes that JHF issued in fiscal 2009 (series 23 to 34), which stood at 2.7%, would decline to about 2% in the foreseeable future.

We reexamined the performance of series 23 to 34 using the surveillance data for these transactions, the performance data for the series of regular monthly notes that JHF issued before series 23, and the default rate data for the mother pool. Based on our review, we consider that the performance of each series has been broadly in line with the assumptions we made when we last reviewed our ratings in October 2011. We still believe that the 12-month moving average of the withdrawal ratio (annualized) for the series of notes that JHF issued in fiscal 2009, which currently stands at 2.2%, will continue to decline, possibly reaching 2% in the foreseeable future. In addition, we maintain our assumptions for the prepayment rates and recovery rates for defaulted receivables. We today affirmed our ratings on series 23 to 34 to reflect all these factors.

To raise our ratings on series 23, and 25 to 27, we would need to see the annualized withdrawal ratio for the series of notes that JHF issued in fiscal 2009 fall and remain considerably below 2%, or the performance of these series, including their prepayment rates, remain in line with our assumptions.

The 12 transactions are structured note issuances that JHF originated. In principle, the asset pools backing the notes comprise loans that JHF purchased from private financial institutions under its securitization support operations (purchase program). Due to the structural features of these transactions, the ratings are dependent to an extent on the credit quality of JHF and, prior to a beneficiary certificate trigger event, JHF maintains the credit enhancement levels that it initially established.

