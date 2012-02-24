FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: Fitch Withdraws Jindal Drilling's Ratings
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 5:27 AM / in 6 years

TEXT: Fitch Withdraws Jindal Drilling's Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited’s (JDIL) ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JDIL.

Fitch migrated JDIL to the non-monitored category on 23 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, ‘Fitch Migrates Jindal Drilling to “Non-Monitored” Category’, available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn JDIL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR99m fund-based (cash credit) working capital banking lines: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR1,000m non-fund-based working capital banking lines: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A2+(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.