TEXT-Fitch Withdraws JNS Instruments' Ratings

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based automotive parts manufacturer JNS Instruments Limited’s (JNS) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JNS.

Fitch migrated JNS to the non-monitored category on 23 January 2012 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has also withdrawn JNS’s bank loan ratings as follows: - INR220.2m term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn - INR230m fund-based working capital credit limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn - INR77m non-fund-based working capital credit limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn