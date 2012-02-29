TEXT: Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Private Limited’s (JEKPL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. JEKPL’s INR7,250m long-term bank loan (increased from INR4,000m) has also been affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'.

The ratings reflect potential support from the Jubilant Bhartia Group (JBG) and JEKPL’s strong strategic linkages with its ultimate parent - Jubilant Enpro Private Limited (JEPL, ‘Fitch BBB- (ind)'/Stable).

Fitch notes JEKPL’s proven crude oil reserves - which are under commercial production - and low off-take risks due to a large supply deficit of crude oil in India.

JEKPL’s financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) deteriorated to 10x in FY11 (financial year ending March) from 8.9x in FY10 due to an increase in its total debt to INR5,028.9m from INR4,028.9m, respectively. The increase in debt was for funding an increase in its oil production capacity at Kharsang and Manipur field and expenses of JEPL’s other subsidiaries. These subsidiaries are engaged in the oil and gas exploration and development and are yet to reach production.

Fitch notes that there are inherent uncertainties associated with the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including those surrounding the industry’s regulatory environment in India.

JEKPL reported revenues of INR565.5m in FY11, up 6.6% yoy, with an EBITDA margin of 69.8% (FY10: 78.7%). However, funds from operations remained negative in FY11 due to an increase in interest outflow for servicing loans raised by JEKPL to support other JEPL subsidiaries.

Negative rating action may result from weakening of support from JBG and a downgrade of JEPL’s ratings. However, any upgrade of JEPL’s ratings, along with its continued strong ties with JEKPL, will be positive for the ratings.

JEKPL holds 25% participating interest (PI) in the oil-producing Kharsang field. The remainder is held by Geopetrol International Inc. (25%), Oil India Limited (40%) and GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited (GEPL, 10% - operator of the field). JEKPL also holds 17% PI in two Manipur blocks, with the balance PI held by other JEPL subsidiaries. JEPL holds JBG’s interests in energy businesses through its overseas subsidiary - Jubilant Energy N.V.