TEXT-S&P Affirms Kaisa Rtg With Negative Otlk; Notes Rated 'B+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We expect Kaisa’s increasing operating scale, low-cost land bank, and improving execution in new markets to support its operating performance over the next 12 months at least.

-- We are affirming our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating and our ‘cnBB-’ long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the China-based property developer.

-- We are also assigning our ‘B+’ issue rating and ‘cnBB-’ Greater China regional scale rating to Kaisa’s proposed senior unsecured notes. We are also affirming the ‘B+’ issue rating and ‘cnBB-’ Greater China regional scale rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- The negative outlook reflects Kaisa’s aggressive debt-funded expansion and uncertainty over its property sales for the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed our ‘cnBB-’ long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company. At the same time, we assigned our ‘B+’ issue rating and ‘cnBB-’ Greater China regional scale rating to Kaisa’s proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. We also affirmed the ‘B+’ issue rating and ‘cnBB-’ Greater China regional scale rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating because we expect Kaisa’s increasing operating scale, low-cost land bank, and improving execution in new markets to support its operating performance over the next 12 months at least. The company’s aggressive debt-funded expansion, weakening profitability, and limited consistency in financial management temper these strengths. Kaisa’s proposed notes issue will increase its borrowings somewhat. However, a modest improvement in the company’s debt maturity profile offsets the weakness.

The growth in Kaisa’s contract sales since 2011 reflects its improving execution in new markets, in our view. The company’s sales have become more geographically diversified. The visibility to Kaisa’s sales execution for the next 12 months is fair as we expect the property market to slowly improve due to easier credit conditions. The company’s operating performance in the first seven months of 2012 met our expectations. Contract sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 7.9 billion, 47.9% of the company’s full-year target. Kaisa’s contract sales grew 51% in 2011 to RMB15.29 billion due to its aggressive pricing.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Kaisa’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to hover around 5x and its EBITDA interest coverage ratio to be slightly above 2x in 2012-2013. These ratios could deteriorate if property sales for 2012 decline from our base case of about RMB16 billion, or EBITDA margin is less than 23%.

We expect Kaisa’s EBITDA margin to be about 23% in 2012, compared with 21.8% in 2011. We believe the company will reduce its land acquisitions and other expenses to keep its borrowings at less than RMB17 billion. We expect the company’s leverage for 2012-2013 to be somewhat high for the rating. We expect Kaisa’s profitability to recover somewhat in 2012, but to remain far from 2010 levels. In our view, pricing for new launches will continue to reflect stable demand from first-time buyers and upgraders, and increased price discounting from competitors. The company’s EBITDA margin declined in 2011 from 2010 as the company expanded outside its home market and increased its product range.

We view Kaisa’s large and low-cost land bank (the land cost was about 14.5% of average selling prices in 2011), its established market position in Shenzhen, and its improved geographical diversification as rating strengths. The company has made some progress in securing urban redevelopment projects in Shenzhen and Guangdong. These projects have lower capital intensity and higher profit margins than other projects.

In our view, Kaisa is likely to maintain its ratio of onshore borrowings to total assets below our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt over the next two years.

Kaisa will use the notes issue proceeds to fund existing and new property projects (including construction costs and land premium), refinance existing debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Liquidity

Kaisa’s liquidity is “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The company’s debt issues in the past two years have extended its debt maturity profile. Kaisa has limited refinancing needs in the next one year, although it has a large bunching of maturities in 2014-2015. The company’s liquidity is sensitive to property sales. We estimate that Kaisa’s liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.1x in 2012. Our view is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company to receive about RMB15 billion in cash from property sales in 2012.

-- Kaisa had an unrestricted cash balance of RMB3.9 billion at the end of 2011.

-- We expect the company’s cash uses for 2012 to include RMB7 billion-RMB8 billion for construction, RMB5 billion for capital expenditure, RMB1.4 billion for interest expenses, and RMB2.5 billion for repayment of onshore loans.

We understand that Kaisa has about RMB1.5 billion in undrawn and uncommitted bank lines as of the end of 2011. The proposed new notes issue will only slightly reduce the company’s debt maturity concentration in 2014-2015.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects Kaisa’s aggressive debt-funded expansion and uncertainty over its property sales for the next 12 months. We expect home purchase restrictions to affect sales of key projects--such as an urban redevelopment project in Shenzhen--for the remainder of 2012. We expect Kaisa’s credit ratios to remain somewhat weak for the current rating in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Kaisa’s property sales or margins are significantly lower than our projections and the company’s borrowings materially increase, such that its contracted sales are less than RMB15 billion in 2012 and its EBITDA interest coverage is below 2x; or (2) the company increases land acquisitions such that its liquidity position weakens.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Kaisa shows good execution of its property sales and improves its leverage and cash flow coverage. This could happen if the company meets its property sales target, its EBITDA margin recovers, and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio improves to less than 5x on a sustainable basis.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB-/--/--

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnBB-

Senior Unsecured B+

New Rating

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnBB-

Senior Unsecured B+