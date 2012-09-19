FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Correction to Text, August 30, 2012 Release: Moody's upgrades to Aa3 from A1 the rating on the Kankakee County School District 53's (Bourbonnais), IL GO debt; affecting $10.9 million of post-sale debt outstanding
September 19, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Correction to Text, August 30, 2012 Release: Moody's upgrades to Aa3 from A1 the rating on the Kankakee County School District 53's (Bourbonnais), IL GO debt; affecting $10.9 million of post-sale debt outstanding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Correction to Text, August 30, 2012 Release: Moody’s upgrades to Aa3 from A1 the rating on the Kankakee County School District 53’s (Bourbonnais), IL GO debt; affecting $10.9 million of post-sale debt outstanding

