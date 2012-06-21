FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Withdraws Rating On Keystart Bonds Ltd. ABCP Program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ‘A-1+ (sf)’ rating assigned to Keystart Bonds Ltd. at the request of the issuer.

There was no commercial paper outstanding in respect of the program at the time the rating was withdrawn. STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RATING WITHDRAWN Issuer Rating To Rating From Keystart Bonds Ltd. N.R. A-1+ (sf) N.R.--Not rated.

