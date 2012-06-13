TEXT-Fitch Rates Kiwibank 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kiwibank Limited’s (Kiwibank) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘AA’ and ‘F1+’ respectively. At the same time, Fitch has assigned the bank a Viability Rating of ‘bbb-', and a Support Rating of ‘1’. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of all ratings is listed below.

The IDRs and the Support Rating reflect Fitch’s view of an extremely high probability of support from its parent, the New Zealand Post Limited (NZ Post). NZ Post is a wholly state-owned enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (rated ‘AA’/Stable/‘F1+'). Any change in NZ Post’s ability and/or willingness to provide support is likely to be reflected in Kiwibank’s ratings.

Kiwibank’s Viability Rating reflects the bank’s strong retail franchise, rapid growth, adequate operating profitability, and modest capitalisation, and also takes into consideration Kiwibank’s currently sound asset quality and adequate funding position. The Viability Rating may be downgraded if the bank’s strong growth results in asset quality deterioration, a weakened funding position and capital depletion.

Kiwibank, which was set up in 2001, has experienced significant growth since its foundation. Despite the economic challenges of the past four years, the bank’s loan book has consistently grown ahead of the domestic banking system. Although Kiwibank’s current asset quality is sound, Fitch views fast growth as a potential risk to the bank’s future asset quality performance, profitability and capitalisation.

Its strong loan growth has outpaced deposit growth over the past three years, making the bank more reliant on wholesale funding markets and, consequently, weakening its funding mix. In response, the bank has emphasised deposit growth to fund future loan growth, which should help stabilise its funding mix. In addition, the bank plans to use covered bonds to help lengthen its funding maturity profile. All of Kiwibank’s unsecured senior debt (including deposits) benefit from an explicit, unlimited guarantee from NZ Post, except where a payment obligation is expressly excluded from the guarantee.

Kiwibank is the fifth-largest bank by assets in New Zealand. At end-December 2011, its market share in the deposit and loan market was 5%, which is still low relative to its larger Australian-owned peers.

Kiwibank Limited:

Long-Term IDR assigned at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable;

Short-Term IDR assigned at ‘F1+';

Local Currency Long-Term IDR assigned at ‘AA+'; Outlook Stable;

Local Currency Short-Term IDR assigned at ‘F1+';

Viability Rating assigned at ‘bbb-';

Support Rating assigned at ‘1’;

Senior unsecured debt in local currency assigned at ‘AA+';

Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency assigned at ‘AA’;

Commercial Paper Programme assigned at ‘F1+'.