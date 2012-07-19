TEXT-Fitch Affirms Kookmin Bank at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Kookmin Bank’s (KB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A’. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed KB’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘a’. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

KB’s IDR, which is driven by its VR, mainly reflects its substantial domestic retail franchise and strong capitalisation. It also takes into account the bank’s moderating margins, adequate loan quality and, like the rest of the Korean banking system, its below-average liquidity/funding profile by international comparison. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that KB can absorb a reasonable level of credit costs and financial stress considering its strong capitalisation and retail-oriented banking operation.

KB’s ‘1’ Support Rating and ‘A-’ Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch’s continued belief of an extremely high propensity of the South Korean government (‘A+'/Positive) to support the bank, if required. This view is based on the bank’s systemic importance as the largest commercial bank in South Korea, holding 14% and 17% of the banking system’s total assets and deposits, respectively.

A sustainable, significant improvement in its profitability and loan quality or foreign currency funding/liquidity profile may result in positive rating action on the IDR and VR. However, Fitch views such prospects as remote considering the subdued business environment and its negligible foreign-currency retail deposits.

Negative rating action on its VR may result from an increase in risk appetite, including rapid growth, or weakened loan quality leading to erosion in its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of KB’s loans to household and self-employed individuals to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future. Any sizable M&A by its parent, KB Financial Group, may trigger a rating review for KB.

Fitch estimates KB’s return on assets at 0.6%-0.7% for 2012 due to contracting margins and elevated credit costs. Its long-term profitability is under downward pressure due to various regulatory-driven costs and social and political pressure on profits of financial institutions in Korea. Its net-interest-margin has been declining since Q211 due to falling interest rates and competition in lending and deposit rates.

Fitch does not expect a material improvement in the bank’s credit costs in 2012 from 2011 levels due to slower economic growth and its moderately high precautionary-and-below loans (PBL) ratio of 3.9% at end-Q112, slightly worse than the industry average (about 3.8%).

KB’s loans to households and self-employed individuals, in aggregate, represent about 70% of its total loan portfolio. These segments have been performing reasonably well with PBL ratios of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, at end-Q112. The agency does not see material risks in the bank’s household loans given the low loan-to-value (below 50%) of mortgage loans, still low PBL ratios, and Korea’s strong job security. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how the weakening household debt servicing ability of Korea would impact the bank in the future. KB has reshuffled its loan portfolio by reducing loans to weak corporate sectors and by increasing less risky household and self-employed individual loans. Its loans to the weak construction/real-estate sector have declined 28% over the three years to end-2011 to account for 11% of total loans. Loans to self-employed individuals and residential mortgages increased 34% and 9%, respectively, over the same period. They accounted for 18% and 34% of the total loan portfolio, respectively.

KB’s capitalisation is strong with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.4% at end-Q112. Its loans/customer deposits ratio was high at 124% at end-2011. Fitch expects the bank would not have much difficulty in meeting the Basel III capital and net-stable-funding requirements, but could face some challenges to meet the liquidity-coverage requirement.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A’; Stable Outlook

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F1’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘A-’

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at ‘A’