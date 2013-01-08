FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Kookmin Bank's Proposed Bonds Rated 'A'
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Kookmin Bank's Proposed Bonds Rated 'A'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Jan. 8, 2013--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A’ rating to Kookmin Bank’s (Kookmin; A/Stable/A-1) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank’s US$8 billion global medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation. Kookmin intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank’s general corporate purposes. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Kookmin Bank, Dec. 27, 2012

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

BICRA On Korea Revised To Group ‘3’ From Group ‘4’, Nov. 9, 2011

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

