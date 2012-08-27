FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's upgrades South Korea to Aa3
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Moody's upgrades South Korea to Aa3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s upgraded South Korea;s government bond rating by one notch to Aa3 from A1, citing strong fiscal fundamentals and a continued status quo with neighbour North Korea among other reasons.

Moody’s in a statement added South Korea’s economic resilience and reduced external vulnerability of the banking sector for the upgrade.

“A possible step-up in Pyongyang’s economic engagement with Beijing, as seen in the announcement of three new industrial zones along the China-North Korea border, suggests that the risk of an collapse of the autarkic communist state during the leadership transition phase is diminishing,” it said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Kim Coghill)

