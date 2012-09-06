South Korea gets Fitch rating upgrade; second in two weeks

* South Korea sovereign rating raised to AA- from A

* Economic, financial stability and fiscal discipline cited

* Fitch upgrade follows similar Moody’s hike on Aug. 27

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings upgraded South Korea’s sovereign credit rating by one notch on Thursday, the country’s second ratings upgrade in a many weeks, citing its continued economic and financial stability as well as the government’s fiscal discipline.

Fitch raised the country’s government bond rating to AA- from A+, roughly 10 months after changing the outlook to “positive” from “stable”.

The agency now rates South Korea a notch above China, Japan and Taiwan, reinforcing growing market perception of South Korean bonds as a safehaven.

Fitch said that risks posed by North Korea is a relevant factor in South Korea’s rating but “remain remote.”

“So far as can be judged, Kim Jong-un has firmly established himself as North Korean leader following the death of his father in late 2011,” the agency said, assigning South Korea a stable outlook.

Thursday’s upgrade follows Moody’s Investor Service’s one-notch upgrade of South Korea’s rating to Aa3 on Aug 27, the highest rating the agency has ever assigned to the country.

It remains to be seen whether rival agency Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services will follow suit by upgrading the country’s rating or outlook. The agency has kept South Korea at A with a stable outlook since July 2005.

Fitch’s upgrade came after Seoul markets closed, but the upgrade may lead to additional foreign inflows into the local debt market. Foreign net purchase of local debt rose by 621.7 billion won ($547.30 million) between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 following the Moody’s upgrade, government data show.

Foreigners’ net investment in local bonds have risen by 3.3 trillion won in the first eight months of 2012. ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)