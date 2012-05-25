TEXT-Fitch Rates S. Korea's NongHyup Bank 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based NongHyup Bank’s (NH Bank) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A’ with Stable Outlook and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of ‘F1’. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s view that the Korean government’s (‘A+'/Positive) propensity to support NH Bank would be higher than that for other Korean commercial banks, given its policy role in the agricultural sector. However, it also reflects the government’s lower propensity to support NH Bank than that for other key policy banks in Korea. In particular, Fitch believes support will be less timely than for other key policy banks given that, unlike the latter, NH Bank has no solvency guarantee in the Agricultural Cooperative Act nor government ownership save for preferred shares to be injected by NongHyup Financial Group Inc. Fitch expects the government to inject capital of KRW1trn by end-2012 in exchange for the preferred shares. The terms and conditions have yet to be determined.

NH Bank executes certain agricultural policy functions by extending policy loans to member co-operatives and farmers and loans to its affiliates and farmers, and by paying brand usage fee to its parent, National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF). Policy loans totalled KRW15.5trn at end-2011, accounting for about 123% of its equity. Brand usage fee this year will be KRW410bn, about 2.5% of NH Bank’s revenue.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the government’s propensity to support NH Bank is not likely to increase over the long-term. This is because the government policy is weighted towards improving the distribution channels of agricultural products and livestock for farmers. Furthermore, Fitch expects NH Bank to grow its commercial operations and maintain policy loans at around the current levels.

NH Bank, spun-off from NACF’s reorganisation on 2 March 2012, is the fourth largest bank in Korea with 12.4% of system deposits.

NH Bank’s ratings may be reviewed if there are any significant changes in its policy functions and linkages with its parent.

The rating actions on NH Bank are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Short-Term FC IDR assigned at ‘F1’

Support Rating assigned at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor assigned at ‘A’