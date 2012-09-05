FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates Korea Development Bank's Prop USD Snr Unscrd Bnds
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates Korea Development Bank's Prop USD Snr Unscrd Bnds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ rating to Korea Development Bank’s (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) shelf registration drawdown of proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The rating is subject to final documentation on the bonds.

KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for its general operations, including extending foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

