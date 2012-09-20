FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates Korea Exchange Bank's Proposed USD Snr Unscrd Bonds
#Credit Markets
September 20, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates Korea Exchange Bank's Proposed USD Snr Unscrd Bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A-’ rating to Korea Exchange Bank’s (KEB; A-/Stable/A-2) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank’s US$4 billion program for the issuance of debt instruments. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.

KEB intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank’s general corporate purpose. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

