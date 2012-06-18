FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates Korea Exchange Bank's Proposed Snr Unscrd USD Bonds
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates Korea Exchange Bank's Proposed Snr Unscrd USD Bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) June 18, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A-’ rating to Korea Exchange Bank’s (KEB; A-/Stable/A-2) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank’s US$4 billion global medium-term note program.

The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation. KEB intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 BICRA On Korea Revised To Group ‘3’ From Group ‘4’, Nov. 9, 2011

