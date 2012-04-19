TEXT-S&P Report: High credit risk is major risk for Korea banks

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) April 19, 2012--High credit risk in the economy is a major risk factor for the Korean banking system, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) report published today. Korea is in BICRA group ‘3’ along with countries such as New Zealand and the U.K. The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--“economic risk” and “industry risk”-on which the Korea scores ‘4’ and ‘3’, respectively.

In our view, Korea’s diversified economy, which is not dependent on a particular industry or market, supports the country’s economic resilience, and we see relatively low risk of economic imbalances given slowed credit growth and relatively stable real-estate prices in recent years. A stable and sizeable share of core deposits also supports system-wide funding, although its dependence on foreign currency funding remains a risk factor.

On the other hand, we regard high credit risk in the economy as major risk factor in the Korean banking system given high private-sector leverage especially in the context of the country’s GDP per capita. Both household and corporate sector debt are high in our view. We estimate Korean GDP growth will slow to 3% in 2012, compared with 3.6% in 2011 and the slowing economy could pressure the credit quality of corporates and households. Relatively significant global economic uncertainties that would result in declining export demand from developed economies including Europe would hurt the export-oriented Korean corporate sector. The slowdown in exports could also weaken growth in domestic demand and lead to smaller gains in income for households that are already highly leveraged. We also note that household debt has steadily increased since the global financial crisis, and this could pressure the banking system’s asset quality in the event of sharp interest rate hikes and weaker-than-expected economic growth.