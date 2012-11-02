TEXT-S&P: KNOC Australian Domestic Debt Issuance Program Rated 'A+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that on Nov. 1, 2012, it assigned its ‘A+’ rating to Korea National Oil Corp.’s (KNOC; foreign currency rating A+/Stable/--; local currency rating AA-/Stable/--) A$2.5 billion Australian Domestic Debt Issuance Program.

We have equalized the ratings on KNOC with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). This reflects Standard & Poor’s opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide KNOC with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it was to suffer financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for and has an integral link to the government.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KNOC to be ‘bb+'. The SACP reflects the company’s satisfactory business risk profile, which we base on its increasing exposure to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business, which generally features volatility in commodity prices, cyclicality, and capital intensity. Also, the small size of KNOC’s E&P business weakens the company’s competitive position, even though it has expanded rapidly in the past three years. KNOC’s significant financial risk profile reflects our expectation that the company’s reliance on debt for heavy investments to enhance its competitiveness will continue for the next one to two years.

The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the outlook on the Republic of Korea because we have equalized the ratings on both, based on our expectation that there is an almost certain likelihood that the government would provide KNOC with extraordinary support in the event that it was to suffer financial distress. Due to the current equalization of the ratings, we would lower the ratings on KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of Korea. Similarly, we would raise the ratings if we raised those on Korea. However, a weakening in KNOC’s role as a policy arm of or in its link to the government could have a negative impact on the ratings on the company.

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor’s Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010