Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s corrects its database to reflect that the upsize to the Laureate Education, Inc. (“Laureate”) Senior Secured Credit Facility, initially regarded in our September 21, 2009 Press Release titled `Moody’s affirms Laureate’s B2 CFR’ as an add-on to the Term Loan B, was issued by Laureate as a Series A New Term Loan due August 2014.