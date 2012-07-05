FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Assigns Ratings To Liberty Series 2012-1 Trust RMBS
July 5, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Assigns Ratings To Liberty Series 2012-1 Trust RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to eight of the nine classes of nonconforming residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Liberty Funding Pty. Ltd. in respect of the Liberty Series 2012-1 Trust (see list). Liberty Series 2012-1 is a securitization of nonconforming residential mortgages originated by Liberty Financial Pty. Ltd.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises note subordination for each class of rated note.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a reserve account, principal draws, and a liquidity facility equal to 2.5% of the invested amount of all rated notes and the stated amount of the class F notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to support timely payment of interest.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- The provision of a reserve account established and maintained through the trapping of excess spread on each payment date up to a maximum limit of A$4,500,000. The reserve account may be utilized to meet current loan losses, and as a third source of liquidity for the payment of unpaid interest.

