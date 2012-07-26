TEXT-Fitch Affirms Lion Series 2009-1 Trust at 'AAAsf'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Class A notes of Lion Series 2009-1 Trust, as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by HSBC Bank Australia Limited.

AUD673m Class A notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that the current credit enhancement level adequately supports the notes’ ratings. The credit quality of the loans contained in the collateral pool remains in line with the agency’s expectations.

This transaction is currently paying down on a pro-rata basis with principal distributions being allocated to the Class A and Class B notes. The determination date falls within the second and third anniversary of the issue date, hence 50% of the Class B allocation is used to pay down the Class A notes and the remaining 50% is allocated to the Class B notes, which are not rated by Fitch.

The transaction has showed stable performance since origination. As of June 2012, the Class A notes’ subordination was 13.3%. 30+ day arrears were 0.8% of the outstanding receivables, below Fitch’s Dinkum Index of 1.6%. There have been no losses to date.