FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Rates Lotte's USD Notes Final 'A-'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Rates Lotte's USD Notes Final 'A-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.’s (‘A-'/Stable) senior unsecured USD notes due 2017 a final rating of ‘A-'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2 May 2012.

Lotte’s rating reflects the company’s leading position in Korea’s retail industry with a major presence across all retail formats. However, Fitch expects continued investments and a slowdown in the domestic retail market to pressure Lotte’s credit metrics in 2012. As such, Fitch believes there is little headroom at the company’s current rating level.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.