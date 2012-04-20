TEXT-S&P Places LoyVic, IMP Aust On WatchNeg On Refinancing Risk

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Loy Yang B, a brown coal-fired plant in Victoria, has A$1.1 billion of debt due June 30, 2012.

-- To date, the terms and conditions of a refinance are uncertain.

-- As a result, we have placed our ‘BB+’ senior secured debt ratings on the plant’s financing and trading arms, LoyVic Pty Ltd. and IPM Australia respectively, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BB+’ senior secured debt ratings on LoyVic Pty Ltd. and IPM Australia Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale LoyVic and IPM are respectively the financing and trading arms of the Loy Yang B joint venture (LYB) that owns and operates the 1,000 megawatt brown coal-fired power plant in the Australian State of Victoria.

LYB’s owners comprise Mitsui Corp. (30% share) and International Power PLC (IPR; BBB-/Watch Pos), with a 70% share. IPR is in turn 70% owned by GDF SUEZ (A/Stable/A-1). The CreditWatch reflects the ongoing refinancing uncertainty of the project’s A$1.1 billion debt due June 30, 2012.

However, we continue to view that LYB’s owners would support it if required, as LYB is an important component of their wider portfolio. Moreover, we consider that LYB has a favorable cost-competitive position among base load coal plants in Australia, good age profile, and benefits from the pricing agreement with Victoria (expiring October 2016).

We believe the terms and conditions of any refinance are still uncertain including the: pricing, tenor, and amount of debt that the project will carry after a refinance. We consider that the impending carbon-abatement scheme coupled with the transition of LYB to a full merchant plant in October 2016 has reduced the debt-carrying capacity of the plant. Nonetheless, bolstering LoyVic’s capital structure and liquidity are its available undistributed cash of about A$100 million and A$116.9 million compensation from the carbon scheme that is expected to be received before the end of June 2012.

Liquidity We consider the project’s liquidity to be “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria, due to the looming refinancing of its A$1.1 billion of debt maturing on June 30, 2012. The project’s undistributed cash of about A$100 million, however, provide support while it undertakes a refinancing.

Also, the project is due to receive A$116.9 million in cash compensation from the federal government’s carbon scheme. In addition, the project will be eligible for a significant amount of free permits under the scheme, which we expect will also help to manage LYB’s working-capital needs post any debt refinance. CreditWatch To resolve the CreditWatch, we would need to assess the impact of the final terms and conditions of any debt refinance.

Notwithstanding our expectations that the new debt terms and costs will be more onerous, the rating outlook could return to stable if we consider the amount and structure of the debt matched the ongoing business risk, and the project sponsors demonstrated ongoing support. We could lower the rating by up to two notches if new debt terms, such as tight covenants, materially weakened the project.

Downward pressure could also arise if the sponsors were to take all surplus cash without any offsetting tangible support. In addition, should there be no material uplift in power prices when the plant becomes fully merchant in October 2016, there could also be downward pressure on creditworthiness.

Importantly, if the project has not obtained some form of indicative credit approval from lenders by the end of May, the rating is likely to fall by multiple notches because of the impending debt maturity.