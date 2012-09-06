BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Lubbock Independent School District's (TX) $65 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa based upon the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarant
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Lubbock Independent School District's (TX) $65 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa based upon the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarant
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Lubbock Independent School District’s (TX) $65 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa based upon the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarant