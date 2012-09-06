FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Lubbock Independent School District's (TX) $65 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa based upon the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarant
September 6, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Lubbock Independent School District’s (TX) $65 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa based upon the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarant

